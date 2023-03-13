Mar 14 designates as last date for filing nomination papers in by-elections

UrduPoint.com

Tomorrow, March 14 (Tuesday) designated as the last date for filing nomination papers for participation in by-elections in three vacant National Assembly constituencies from Khyber Pakhtukhwa. Polling in these constituencies will be held on April 30, 2023, said a press release issued here on Monday

These vacant constituencies include NA-22 (Mardan), NA-24 (Charsadda) and NA-31 Peshawar. This would be the second by-elections on these constituencies.

These constituencies were declared vacant after the acceptance of the resignations of PTI legislators. In by-elections held on October 16, 2022, all these constituencies were won by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan. But, he did not retain any of these constituencies and the Election Commission of Pakistan notified them vacant.

The initial list of candidates on these seats would be published on March 15 and their scrutiny would be completed till March 22, 2023.

Appeals against the rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers of candidates could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal till March 27, which will decide them till April 03, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be issued on April 04 and nomination papers could be withdrawn till April 5, 2023, which would be followed by the allotment of election symbol to them on April 6, 2023 and polling would be held on April 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, four candidates have obtained nomination papers for NA-31. Shaukat Ali of the PTI, has obtained two while Ziaullah Afridi (PPP) and Shakeel Ali Shah of Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have obtained one nomination paper.

