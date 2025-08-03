"Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations Continue Across Karachi Under Commissioner’s Supervision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebrations themed "Maraka-e-Haq" are in full swing across Karachi under the supervision of Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi. Following directives from Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the city administration has rolled out a comprehensive 14-day program to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day with patriotic zeal, in line with celebrations across the country.
Deputy Commissioners of all districts are organizing various events in their respective jurisdictions. Government buildings, including the offices of the Commissioner and all Deputy Commissioners, have been decorated with national flags and illuminated with decorative lights.
In District Malir, a flag hoisting ceremony was held for the third consecutive day. Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho led the ceremony along with office staff, political and social figures, and members of civil society. Patriotic songs were played and loud slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Paindabad” echoed in the air.
Participants offered special prayers for national unity and prosperity, while lauding the armed forces for their role in defending the nation.
Meanwhile, in District Central, Acting DC Asim Abbasi supervised ongoing tree plantation drives for the third consecutive day. In one such event, Assistant Commissioner Nazimabad, with support from KMC’s Forest Department and Saylani Welfare Trust, led a plantation campaign near Agha Khan Laboratory on Sher Shah Suri Road. Around 300 saplings, including Neem, Sukh Chain, and Bougainvillea, were planted. So far, nearly 800 saplings have been planted in various areas of District Central.
Adding to the cultural spirit of the celebrations, traditional "Malakhra" wrestling matches will be held this evening in Manghopir, organized by the Sindh sports Department. Across Karachi, various programs continue to be held under the supervision of the respective Deputy Commissioners, with government offices and key public buildings decorated in national colors to commemorate the occasion.
