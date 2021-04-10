UrduPoint.com
'Marastyal App' Launched To Identify Low Cost Food

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:09 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday launched 'Marastyal App' to identify places with low cost food items in the Holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday launched 'Marastyal App' to identify places with low cost food items in the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to brusher issued here, the subsidiary app would identify cheap bazaar, utility stores, places with low cost items and official price list food items.

People download the helper App in their mobile and take advantage of the above facilities.

For any complaint, a citizen can call on 091-9211338.

