Open Menu

Marathon Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Marathon held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Lakson Investment 9th SOP Unified Marathon, held in Emaar DHA, witnessed a remarkable display of athleticism from the Pakistan Road Runner Club, with 100 athletes securing medals across various categories.

The event, graced by South Asian Champion International Athlete Jamal Said of PRR Club, underscored the importance of providing opportunities for junior athletes to progress alongside seasoned competitors, a communique said on Monday.

Expressing his satisfaction with the organization of the 9th marathon, Saad emphasized the need for inclusivity, stating that juniors deserve avenues for advancement.

Notably, athletes from Australia, Canada, and the Czech Republic are slated to participate in future editions of the marathon, signaling its growing international stature.

Muhammad Ahmed, Captain of PRR Sindh Chapter, commended the efforts of Special Olympic Pakistan Chairperson and event organizer Ronak Lakhani in fostering marathon culture in the country. Ahmed highlighted the commitment of over 100 PRR athletes from across Pakistan, who showcased their best performances at the marathon, driven by a shared determination to elevate the nation's sporting reputation on the global stage.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Australia Canada Road Marathon Progress Czech Republic Olympics Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

10 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

3 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan