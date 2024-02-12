KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Lakson Investment 9th SOP Unified Marathon, held in Emaar DHA, witnessed a remarkable display of athleticism from the Pakistan Road Runner Club, with 100 athletes securing medals across various categories.

The event, graced by South Asian Champion International Athlete Jamal Said of PRR Club, underscored the importance of providing opportunities for junior athletes to progress alongside seasoned competitors, a communique said on Monday.

Expressing his satisfaction with the organization of the 9th marathon, Saad emphasized the need for inclusivity, stating that juniors deserve avenues for advancement.

Notably, athletes from Australia, Canada, and the Czech Republic are slated to participate in future editions of the marathon, signaling its growing international stature.

Muhammad Ahmed, Captain of PRR Sindh Chapter, commended the efforts of Special Olympic Pakistan Chairperson and event organizer Ronak Lakhani in fostering marathon culture in the country. Ahmed highlighted the commitment of over 100 PRR athletes from across Pakistan, who showcased their best performances at the marathon, driven by a shared determination to elevate the nation's sporting reputation on the global stage.