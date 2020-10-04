UrduPoint.com
Marathon Race To Be Held On October-11 In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of District government, District Sports Department would organize first grand marathon race on October-11 with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents.

The race would start from sports gymnasium, Liaquat Bagh and would culminate at Double Road, Shamsabad after covering 8 km long distance in which only men of all ages can participate.

Only registered members would be allowed to take part in marathon race, interested people can get registration on 0332-8463574.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, cash prizes and shields would be distributed among the first, second and third position holders of the race.

On the occasion, all the participants will have to follow the SOPs strictly to prevent coronavirus spread.

More Stories From Pakistan

