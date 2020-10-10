Marathon race to be held on Sunday in Rawalpindi

On the directives of District government, District Sports Department would organize first grand marathon race on October-11-Sunday with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of District government, District Sports Department would organize first grand marathon race on October-11-Sunday with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt � Anwar Ul Haq would inaugurate the first Rawalpindi marathon at 10:00 AM which would start from sports gymnasium, Liaquat Bagh and would culminate at Double Road, Shamsabad after covering 8 km long distance.

Only registered members, men of all ages would be allowed to take part in marathon race.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, cash prizes and shields would be distributed among the first, second and third position holders of the race.

On the occasion, all the participants will have to follow the SOPs strictly to prevent coronavirus spread.