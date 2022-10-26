Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The social media users are still criticizing Maryam Nawaz as “Maryam Nawaz Sharam Karo” is one of the top trends on Twitter.

LAHORE: The criticism is still pouring in on PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over her odd tweet about the killing of renowned journalist and TV anchor Arshad Sharif despite that she deleted her tweet and tendered her apology.

The tweet by Maryam Nawaz that infuriated millions of people on the social media who immediately responded and strongly condemned her approach at the moment when Arshad’s family and the journalist community across the country was mourning his brutal killing in Kenya.

The backlash forced Maryam Nawaz who later in the day deleted her tweet about the killing of Arshad Sharif and apologized from the people including the family of the journalist.

But still she is under fire on the social media as, “Maryam Nawaz Sharam Karo, ” [Maraym Nawaz you should be ashamed of] ” is the second top trend on Twitter.

Look at what social media users are saying: