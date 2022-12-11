UrduPoint.com

Marble Association Concerned Over Alleged Irresponsible Attitude Of Labour Department

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Marble Association concerned over alleged irresponsible attitude of Labour Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Marble Association Multan expressed concern over harassing the shopkeepers by Labour Department on the pretext of shop's registration.

Holding a press conference, President Marble Association Mirza Naeem Baig and other office bearers stated that they were running their businesses in rented shops and the Labour Department was directing them for registration of the shops.

They stated how could they register their shops as these were taken on rent. The owners could vacate shops at any time. They urged the government and district administration to intervene and assist in resolving the issue. They warned that they would register to protect in case their due demands were not heeded properly. The government should offer them a business-friendly environment instead of harassment.

