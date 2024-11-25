Marble City reflects Sindh govt’s commitment to sustainable industrial uplift: CM Murad

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Marble City Karachi reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to sustainable industrial development, economic growth, and job creation, signalling a brighter future for the province’s marble and granite sector.

This he said while presiding over a joint meeting of the Sindh Investment Department, its subsidiary organisation - Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) and private partners – Kainatt Enterprises & Hassan Constructions.

The meeting and signing ceremony were held at CM House and were attended by CM Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Industries Yaseen Shar, Secretary Investment Khurram Shahzad, CEO Sindh Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) Zeerat Shafqat. Azeem Uqaili, and others.

Private partners - Asim Siddiqui, Churchil Shafqat and others also attended the meeting.

In a major step towards industrial and economic growth, the Sindh government has signed a concession agreement for Marble City Karachi, a state-of-the-art industrial zone designed to revolutionise marble and granite production, the CM said and added that the project, managed by the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), is strategically located in Karachi, Pakistan’s Primary trade and industrial hub.

Special Assistant to CM on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed briefing the CM said that with its proximity to the Port of Karachi, Jinnah International Airport, and key national highways, Marble City Karachi promises unmatched connectivity for businesses targeting both domestic and international markets.

He added that the project boasts modern infrastructure, utilities, and robust security, including 24/7 surveillance, secure perimeters, and comprehensive emergency management systems, ensuring a safe and productive environment for investors and workers alike.

The initiative, which represents a $100 million investment, is expected to create 10,000 jobs and significantly enhance the value chain of marble and granite production. By fostering innovation and boosting exports, it positions Sindh as a leader in Pakistan’s industrial development.

The concession agreement was signed with Kainaat and Hasas Construction (JV) during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in attendance. The CM lauded the private sector’s involvement and emphasised the importance of timely completion to ensure the project’s success.

The concession agreement with Kainaat and Hasas Construction (JV) is a pivotal step toward realising this vision. The signing ceremony at the Chief Minister House underscores the government’s commitment to economic growth, job creation, and sustainable industrial development.