Marble Factories Directed To Plant Trees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

Marble factories directed to plant trees

The Environment department under Chief Minister Punjab Clean and Green project has started action against marble factory owners involved in throwing waste in open spaces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Environment department under Chief Minister Punjab Clean and Green project has started action against marble factory owners involved in throwing waste in open spaces.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar on Firday conducted raids at various areas of the city and issued warning to marble factories at Khanewal road to prevent them from throwing waste in the open.

Furthermore,he directed the owners to plant trees near their factories.

He said fine would be imposed on violators, besides sending them to jail. He also ordered removal of waste with immediate effect.

