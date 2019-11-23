UrduPoint.com
Marble Factories Fined For Throwing Garbage On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:13 PM

Marble factories fined for throwing garbage on road

A team of Solid Waste Managing Company (SWMC) imposed a fine over Rs 25,000 on marble factories and shops for throwing garbage at road here on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A team of Solid Waste Managing Company (SWMC) imposed a fine over Rs 25,000 on marble factories and shops for throwing garbage at road here on Saturday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak,the SWMC MD Nasir Shahzad Dogar alongwith enforcement team launched a crack down in the city. During checking at Rasheedabad, the team imposed fine Rs 25,000 on marble factory owners for throwing garbage on the road. The team also imposed fine Rs 3000 on a hotel during the raid at Katchery Chowk near Sharif Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that elements causing pollution on roads would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the company has launched a special awareness campaign in the city and also issued notices to various shopkeepers to avoid putting garbage on road. He said those shopkeepers who failed to remove garbage from road within 24 hours were being fined.

He said the a crack down would continue without any discrimination.

Solid Waste Management Company MD Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that cleanliness of the city was not possible without cooperation of the citizens. He said the company was striving hard to make the city clean.

