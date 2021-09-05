Marble processing units sealed over non erection of septic tanks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration here Sunday sealed several marble processing units for none erecting septic tanks for waste water and arrested nine owners of the units.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, the teams of district administration and district police raided different marble processing units situated in Village Shiekh Kalay and arrested 9 owners of such units.

The arrested were booked on violation of directives for installing septic water-tanks which allow liquid to enter and exit without disturbing any crust on the surface.

The decision has been taken after a video viral on social media showing that a minor girl was stuck in sewerage water came out from a marble processing unit.

Meanwhile, the DC warned all the owners of marble processing units to immediately erect septic tanks in their units to maintain environment clean, otherwise they would be faced strict action, accordingly.