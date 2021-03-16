March 14 to be last day to get free plants from Rwp & Chaklala Cantt Boards

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has announced March 14 (Sunday) as last date for citizens to get free sampling from their nurseries in its ongoing three-day drive.

According to details, RCB and Chaklala Cantonment boards were providing free saplings to the citizens as they had announced three days, March 12 to March 14 in this regard.

Both the boards had asked the citizens to visit the nurseries of the boards to get the plants.

RCB had announced to distribute 4500 saplings free of cost during three days.

According to RCB spokesman, the board was also distributing plants under its door to door campaign particularly in Westridge, Naseerabad and Askari-11 areas.

The board under spring plantation campaign 2021 has planted a large number of saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment. Raja Akram Road, Sher Khan Road, Chakra and several other areas have especially been covered under the plantation campaign, he informed.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had urged the residents to play a role and cooperate with cantt staff to make the environment healthy and green.

A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in house, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.' The board was also making efforts to spread the awareness under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign. Banners had also been displayed at important cantt intersections, he added.

He said that well-trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

