March 15 Last Date For Submission In Int'l Letter Writing Competition By Pakistan Post

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under fifteen years of age to submit their work for the international letter writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for which last date for submission is March 15

The theme selected for the 2020 competition is "Write a message to an adult about the world we live in".

The new theme invites youth to express their opinions on how they feel about the world around them, said a press release.

All member countries are invited to participate by organizing a competition at the national level before sending their top composition to the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

All entries must be submitted through the national Post. Each country chooses a national winner and submits this entry to the international round, held by the UPU.

An international jury, chosen by the UPU International Bureau, judges the letters and selects the winners and entries worthy of a special mention.

The winners of the contest would be awarded with Rs20,000, Rs10,000 and Rs5,000 respectively for first second and third positions respectively.

The best letter in English version only will be sent to the UPU where a jury would select winners to be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals bearing relevant inscription and their Names as well as albums of the official postage stamps.

More Stories From Pakistan

