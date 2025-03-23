Open Menu

March 23, 1940, Laid The Foundation For Our Independence, Says Gorchani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, in his message on Pakistan Day, said on Sunday that March 23, 1940, "laid the foundation for our independence, and the Pakistan Resolution paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent".

He said: "Pakistan Day reminds us of national unity, sacrifices, and determination.

" He emphasised that Pakistan’s future is bright, "and we must progress with unity and hard work. Pakistan Day is a day of renewed commitment, inspiring us to honour the sacrifices of our forefathers and work collectively for the country’s development."

The minister stated that a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Pakistan is the true reward of our martyrs’ sacrifices. "We must never forget these sacrifices and should play our part in the nation’s progress in every possible way," he added.

