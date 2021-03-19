UrduPoint.com
March 23 A Day Of Fulfillment Of Aspirations: MNA

Fri 19th March 2021

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram on Friday said the Pakistan Day marked the momentous occasion when the Muslims of the subcontinent resolved to struggle for an independent state based on principles of equality and justice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram on Friday said the Pakistan Day marked the momentous occasion when the Muslims of the subcontinent resolved to struggle for an independent state based on principles of equality and justice.

The March 23, 1940 was a day of fulfillment of aspirations , he added while talking to APP.

He said struggle of a separate motherland got succeeded after rendering great sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal saw the dream of an independent state which was materialized by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He urged people to renew their resolve to bring the country to the forefront of the comityof nations.

More Stories From Pakistan

