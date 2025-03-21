March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) March 23, 1940, holds a special place in history, marking a turning point in the struggle of Muslims in the subcontinent for Pakistan.

This historic day saw the adoption of the Lahore Resolution, later known as the Pakistan Resolution, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Resolution passed during the All India Muslim League’s annual session in Lahore on March 23, 1940, symbolized the unyielding determination and heroic political struggle of Muslims seeking a homeland where they could freely practice their religion, culture, and traditions.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar, described the Pakistan Resolution as a powerful declaration of the Muslims' collective will.

“The adoption of resolution was not just a political statement rather it was the culmination of decades of aspirations, sacrifices, and tireless efforts of Muslims who were pushed to the wall in that era of discrimination,” he said.

Led by Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the resolution called for the creation of separate states for Muslims in the north-western and eastern zones of the Subcontinent, giving rise to the idea of Pakistan.

It marked the Muslims' determination to carve out a space in the Subcontinent where they could flourish as a distinct nation, preserving their identity and autonomy.

Dr. Younas highlighted the rejection of Congress policies by Muslims through the resolution, emphasizing the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the independence movement.

"The province’s support for Mr Jinnah was evident when he visited Peshawar to mobilize the people for Pakistan after the resolution’s adoption. The people of KP, then NWFP, greeted him with great enthusiasm, decorating their homes, bazaars, and vehicles with Muslim League flags. They showered him with rose petals, showcasing their unshakable commitment to the cause of Pakistan."

The great Quaid received a warm welcome in Peshawar in 1945, where his presence inspired the people from all 37 districts of KP.

Former Vice Chancellor of ICP, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naushad Khan, shared a memorable incident when students of the Muslim Students Federation at ICP presented Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Rs 8,000 as a fund for the Pakistan Movement, pledging to contribute 8,000 educated workers for the noble cause.

The love for the legandry Quaid in KP was so profound that the Muslim League secured more than 50 seats in the province, cementing the region’s critical role in the movement for Pakistan’s independence.

The great Quaid has visited Islamia College Peshawar three times in his lifetime i.e. in 1936, 1945, and 1948, each visit acknowledging the contributions of the college’s faculty, staff, and students toward Pakistan’s creation.

Dr. Younas noted the great leader considered the students of ICP and the people of KP as a frontline force in his constitutional and peaceful struggle for independence.

In his final visit to ICP as Governor-General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, the father of the nation had delivered an inspiring message to the students, urging them to contribute to Pakistan's prosperity by developing discipline, character, initiative, and academic excellence.

He also shared his vision for a quality university in Peshawar. His long-held dream came true in 1949 with the establishment of the University of Peshawar, located near Islamia College.

This institution was to become a center of culture and knowledge, spreading its influence across the country, Afghanistan and Central Asia.

"Mr. Jinnah’s deep connection with ICP was evident even in his will. In 1939, he designated the Islamia College Peshawar, along with Aligarh Muslim University and Sindh Madrassatul islam, as inheritors of his property.

The Quaid Trust later contributed Rs 10.81 million to the college, which was used to build the Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, the Jinnah College for Women, and Jinnah Residential Quarters, among other developments.

Dr. Younas concluded that March 23 is not just a day to reflect on the past, but a day to renew our commitment to working hard for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.