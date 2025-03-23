March 23 A Milestone In Nation’s History: Deputy Chairman Senate
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Sunday said that March 23 holds immense significance in the country’s history as a landmark in the struggle for independence.
In his special message on Pakistan Day, he recalled that it was on this day in 1940 when the Muslims of the subcontinent, with firm resolve and unity, demanded a separate and sovereign state.
“The Pakistan Resolution was not merely a demand but the first decisive step towards the realization of a dream that materialized under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947,” he added.
Syedaal Khan said that Pakistan Day reminds the nation of the unparalleled sacrifices, unwavering struggle, and unity of the forefathers who secured a free and independent homeland for future generations.
“Today, it is our collective responsibility not only to honor those sacrifices but also to contribute to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and stability,” he added.
He underscored the need to foster national unity, brotherhood, and tolerance to overcome the challenges facing the country.
“We must strengthen our institutions, uphold the rule of law, and advance in education and research to transform Pakistan into a modern and prosperous state,” he stressed.
Syedaal Khan extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on Pakistan Day and prayed for the country’s lasting peace and development.
“May Allah Almighty protect our beloved homeland and grant us the strength to work tirelessly for its continued progress,” he concluded.
