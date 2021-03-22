UrduPoint.com
'March 23 Biggest Milestone On Pak History'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

'March 23 biggest milestone on Pak history'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :March 23, 1940 was the biggest milestone in the Pakistan Independence Movement, as it led the Muslims of Subcontinent to achieving their separate homeland.

This was stated by Muhammad Faiz Rasool, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, in a statement, issued here on Monday.

He said that the Manto Park meeting brought Muslims of the Subcontinent closer to each other and they secured their separate country only within seven years of passage of a resolution on the Pakistan Day.

"If we succeed in creating unity and solidarity in the nation, then the day is not far when we will reach our destination and Pakistan will become a developed and prosperous country," he added.

