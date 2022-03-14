Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's District Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir Monday said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of our forefathers and we should cherish the freedom of our homeland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's District Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir Monday said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of our forefathers and we should cherish the freedom of our homeland.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PTI workers here regarding March 23, Pakistan Day.

Nasir said that although this destination was determined in the historic 'Lahore Resolution' passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.

He said that our forefathers sacrificed their lives for the establishment of independent state, saying that we were breathing in the open air today in the country, we should value this freedom and fight the conspiracies against the state of Pakistan unitedly.

"March 23, is the golden day of our country's history. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the independence movement through their unwavering determination and visionary leadership had brought the Muslims of the subcontinent together on one platform and established a separate homeland for them," he said.

The PTI leader said that today the enemy was bent upon disintegrating the country saying that all their nefarious designs would be foiled through unity.

He said the entire nation stood with its armed forces for the defense of the motherland and they had given a message to the enemy that Pakistan is built to last.

"We are ready to make any sacrifice for the defense and security of the country," he said and added that PTI would celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour.