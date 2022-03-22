March 23 is day of renewal of the covenant. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :March 23 is the day of renewal of the covenant in which a resolution was passed for the establishment of a separate country for Muslims in the subcontinent. Through a peaceful struggle under the great leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was realized on August 14, 1947. In these circumstances, it is imperative that the Pakistani nation realize the spirit of this revolutionary resolution and move beyond the traditional kind of renewal. Go out and work for the ideological and geographical completion of Pakistan according to this resolution. In order to make this Kingdom of God truly the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, we have to show the same continuous and selfless sacrifice at the individual and collective level which was characteristic of the trained soldiers of freedom of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In this historic gathering on March 23, 1940, the Father of the Nation had made it clear that "the fact is that the mutual disagreement between the "national concept of islam and the social practices of the Hindu religion is a mere figment of India's imagination." To deny for a thousand years the civilizations of Hindus and Muslims have been intertwined and the two nations have been intertwined, but their differences are as strong as ever. It is totally wrong to expect that a revolution will take place in them and that Hindus and Muslims will become one nation only because of the imposition of a democratic constitution on them.

When the British government established in India for one and a half hundred years did not succeed in its work, how is it possible that the forcible establishment of Federal system in the central government of India will achieve that success. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that India's political problem was not about sects but about nations. Of course, this should be considered an international issue and a solution must be sought from that point of view. We need to acknowledge the veracity of this fundamental issue. As long as we do not accept it, the constitution we have drafted will fail and bring disaster. Islam and Hinduism are not just religions but in fact they are two different social systems. Therefore, this wish should be called a dream and dream that Hindus and Muslims will be able to create a common nation together." Pakistan came into being. When the British and the Hindus saw the seal of Pakistan being sealed, they by mutual alliance annexed several Muslim-majority districts of Punjab to India under the most unfair Red Cliff Award and also divided Bengal into Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ensured the establishment of a divided Pakistan.

If we look at the back in history, it would be correct to say that in fact the Muslims of the subcontinent were facing a multifaceted decline after the failure of the War of Independence in 1857. During this time, the Muslim leaders made several attempts to put a stop to this decline and to organize the scattered Muslims, but they did not achieve the desired results until the day of reached March 23, 1940. On this day, thanks to the passage of the Lahore Resolution, the Muslim nation was revived under the oppression of the British government and the prejudice of the Hindu majority. He became aware of his right to self-determination and determined the direction and destination of his struggle for independence. The aim of this great struggle is to establish a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state in which the religion of Islam is a stronghold.

By establishing the political, economic and social system of Islam on the golden principles of Islam, it can be proved to the nations of the world that these golden principles are as applicable today as the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him). He was in the blessed time of Allah and his Companions and the Righteous Caliphs. However, shortly after the establishment of Pakistan, the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away and a few years later, his right-hand man Quaid-e-Millat Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan was also martyred.

The country has seen many ups and downs since the demise of these beloved leaders of the Pakistani nation. Especially after 9/11, Pakistan paid a heavy price for being a Muslim country.

The western world has laid the burden of uncommitted sin on the Muslims and under a well thought out conspiracy has tried hard to prove the Muslims as terrorists and extremists but Pakistan has always proved to be a peace loving country and against terrorism. Fighting on the front lines in the war, the Pakistani nation and the Pakistani forces, by sacrificing thousands of lives, proved to the world that Muslims are not terrorists and there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Islam. Pakistan fought the world's war on terror alone and restored peace and order in the motherland by defeating the scourge of terrorism for which the Pakistani nation and Pakistani forces are to be commended. But the enemies are not turning a blind eye to this peace and development of Pakistan. They engaged in conspiracies to discredit Pakistan in various ways but thank God Pakistani nation together with its brave forces Pakistan always retaliated against enemies of homeland and enemy elements never succeed in their nefarious aims the evil intentions of the enemies of Pakistan will continue to be reduced to dust.

March 23, 2022 is a day to remember forgotten lessons. Every March 23 reminds us that we have strayed from the destination, lost, forgotten the promises, today we need more unity than ever before, we need to be one nation, we need to adopt collective thinking for the betterment of the country. We need to contribute to the development of the country. We need unity, we need justice, we need the rule of law and the constitution. We need to stand with Pakistani armed and security forces for national security and safety.

On March 23, 1940, people of different languages, of different faiths, of different statuses, of different races, of different castes were transformed into one united nation. It is very hard to say that today, despite being citizens of one country, we are divided into regions, we love our community, our city, we love our language more than our national language, we love our private business more than state institutions. Today we need the same enthusiasm, the same unity of 1940. At that time only Hindus were our enemy. Today all enemies of Islam are united against Pakistan. We can fight the enemies only by adopting the idea of unity, justice and love with motherland. We need to be tolerant and tolerant internally while being cruel to our enemies. We have sacrificed more than 80,000 precious lives over the last few years against terrorism to bring lasting peace to the country. In order to maintain this peace, to ensure the security of this country, we have to face internal enemies as well as external ones. The only way to confront the enemies of Islam and Pakistan is through unity. We must realize that the more divided we are, the more difficult the journey of development will be.

In these circumstances, there is a need for the Pakistani nation to realize the spirit of that revolutionary resolution and to move beyond the traditional kind of renewal and work for the ideological and geographical fulfillment of Pakistan in accordance with this resolution. In order to make this God-given kingdom truly the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, we must demonstrate at the individual and collective level the same constant sacrifice and self-sacrifice that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions those fought for an independent country for Muslims. It was the specialty of the old, women, children and youth who got a separate country for the Muslims of the subcontinent by sacrificing millions of lives on the voice.