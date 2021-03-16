UrduPoint.com
March 23 Milestone In History Of Beloved Homeland: Senator Ahmed Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

March 23 milestone in history of beloved homeland: Senator Ahmed Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji on Tuesday said that March 23 was a milestone in the history of the beloved homeland while a large number of Muslims of subcontinent had been unified for a great cause in resolution of Lahore.

In a statement, he said Pakistan would make an Islamic welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Efforts were being made to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with great enthusiasm in Balochistan, he added.

He said the subcontinent of Muslim gained an independent state in the name of Islamic Republic of Pakistan due to sacrifices and tireless struggle of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Pakistani thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that central government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary measures to provide relief to the people in all fields, adding that the economy was on the path of development due to positive policy of the government.

Senator Ahmed Khan said that the present situation proved that on March 23, 1940, the decision of Muslims was right to establish a separate state while today Muslims and other religions had been tortured in India by its government.

He said millions of people from the minority community were living happily in Pakistan and government was providing all facilities to them.

