March 23 reminds sacrifices for separate homeland: Prof. Yousaf Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan board Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Tuesday said that Pakistan Day is the day of renewal of the covenant and our elders had made immense sacrifices for the freedom of this homeland.

He expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of National flag hosting at Balochistan Board regarding Pakistan Day (March 23).

Students and other officers attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Chairman Balochistan Board Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said March 23 is celebrated on the occasion of Pakistan Day because we are living in an independent country due to the immense sacrifices of our elders and specially efforts of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the most urgent need today is to follow principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah for development of the country.

He said sacrifices made by all law enforcement personnel including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police and Levies for maintaining law and order in the beloved homeland would always be remembered.

We need to move forward unitedly against the enemies and development of the country and nation by creating unity and consensus among ourselves, he concluded.