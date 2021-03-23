March 23 reminds supreme sacrifices for separate homeland: Tarakai

Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that March 23 was a momentous day which symbolize supreme sacrifices and relentless struggle of our ancestors for a separate homeland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that March 23 was a momentous day which symbolize supreme sacrifices and relentless struggle of our ancestors for a separate homeland.

In a statement on Pakistan Day celebrations, he said that March 23, 1940 resolution made it possible for the Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve a separate and independent state.

"Let's revise our pledge on the Pakistan resolution day that we will never let pakistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence be compromised at any cost", he said.

Shahram Khan said the nation needs the same zeal and passion to make Pakistan a great and prosperous country.