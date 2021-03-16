UrduPoint.com
March 23 Reminds Us Of Practical Political Leadership Of Qauid-e-Azam: MNA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

March 23 reminds us of practical political leadership of Qauid-e-Azam: MNA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Members National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali Tuesday said that the day of March 23 reminded us of the practical political leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the movement of the muslims in the Indian subcontinent.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI)'s Central leader said Pakistan Resolution was presented in Lahore on March 23, 1940 with aim to achieve separate independent state for Muslims, adding that finally, for Muslims, thanked to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the philosophical ideas of the poet of the East, Allama Iqbal, and the invaluable sacrifices of our forefathers, Pakistan appeared on the world map.

He said in this way, the muslims was able to get rid of the British tyranny and the bigoted attitude of the Congress.

"Today 22 corers Muslims are living in a free and democratic atmosphere in the country", he said adding that according to the constitution, they had religious, political, social, cultural and economic freedom.

Mir Khan Mohammad Jamali said that our nation always showed unity in difficult times including war of terrorism, economic crises, natural disaster and pandemic of coronavirus and bravely faced every challenge in the country.

The MNA also urged the public to play their responsible role to adopt precaution measures against the coronavirus in order to save themselves and their children from the deadly virus.

