UrduPoint.com

March 23 Resolution Provided Base For Establishment Of Separate Muslim State: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 08:35 PM

March 23 resolution provided base for establishment of separate Muslim state: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent as on that day Pakistan Resolution was presented and it proved a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of India towards Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent as on that day Pakistan Resolution was presented and it proved a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of India towards Pakistan.

In a message issued here on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that the resolution provided the basis for the establishment of a separate Muslim state.

He said that today was also the day to renew the promise that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security, stability and development of our country and to achieve this goal as a united nation, we would use all our capabilities for the development of the province.

The Chief Minister said that we have to fulfill our responsibilities individually and collectively as a conscious united and responsible nation to deal with the challenges that we were facing at this time.

He said that the people of Balochistan are patriots and they would not become an instrument of any foreign propaganda against Pakistan and the Pakistan Army could not afford chaos due to activities He appealed to the people to maintain complete harmony and unity in their ranks.

The CM prayed that Allah would protect Pakistan from the evil eye of the enemies and keep this country stable till the Day of Judgment.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister Army Pakistan Day March Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

3 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

4 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

15 seconds ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

17 seconds ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.