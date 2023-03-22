March 23 resolution provided base for establishment of separate Muslim state: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent as on that day Pakistan Resolution was presented and it proved a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of India towards Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent as on that day Pakistan Resolution was presented and it proved a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of India towards Pakistan.

In a message issued here on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that the resolution provided the basis for the establishment of a separate Muslim state.

He said that today was also the day to renew the promise that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security, stability and development of our country and to achieve this goal as a united nation, we would use all our capabilities for the development of the province.

The Chief Minister said that we have to fulfill our responsibilities individually and collectively as a conscious united and responsible nation to deal with the challenges that we were facing at this time.

He said that the people of Balochistan are patriots and they would not become an instrument of any foreign propaganda against Pakistan and the Pakistan Army could not afford chaos due to activities He appealed to the people to maintain complete harmony and unity in their ranks.

The CM prayed that Allah would protect Pakistan from the evil eye of the enemies and keep this country stable till the Day of Judgment.