UrduPoint.com

March 23 - The Day To Renew Commitment To Principles Of Justice, Equity: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 12:22 AM

March 23 - the day to renew commitment to principles of justice, equity: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said 23rd March is the day for the nation to renew its commitment to adhere to the principles of justice and equity - the real objective of the creation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said 23rd March is the day for the nation to renew its commitment to adhere to the principles of justice and equity - the real objective of the creation of Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, he said, "Today, we pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and all the leaders of the Freedom Movement who struggled for uniting the nation through their unparalleled sacrifices. It is important for our youth to note that Pakistan came into being through a long democratic struggle and now the key to its stability and development also lies in hard work, honesty and morality.

"While commemorating this day, we need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and rededicate ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

"On this day, it is pertinent to reflect upon the challenges confronting us as a nation.

Our government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice. Our focus remains on the marginalized segments of the society and to provide them equal opportunities. Kamyab Pakistan Programme offers huge economic benefits for the youth, farmers, small scale business and low cost housing sector. Our flagship initiative of Qaumi Sehat Card will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, that is unprecedented in the history of our country.

"We are now on the path to regain our past glory that was disrupted by previous regimes who gave importance to self-interests rather than national interest and welfare of the people. The struggle to eliminate corruption and improve moral standards would require the same persistence as our founding fathers persevered during the freedom movement."'I pray to Almighty Allah to bless us with the strength to follow in the footprints of our great forefathers."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Business Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Same March Moral All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

27 minutes ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan taking bold steps for elevating Pakista ..

Imran Khan taking bold steps for elevating Pakistan's image around the world: Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 Our forefathers paramount sacrifices made freedom ..

Our forefathers paramount sacrifices made freedom possible: Dr Farogh

3 minutes ago
 Trudeau Assures Zelenskyy Canada Will Continue to ..

Trudeau Assures Zelenskyy Canada Will Continue to Support Ukraine Sovereignty

3 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls for 'full compliance' of Ind ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for 'full compliance' of India-Pakistan Indus Water treaty ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>