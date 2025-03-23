Open Menu

March 23, The Guardian Of Concept Of Pakistan: Minister Social Welfare

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

March 23, the guardian of concept of Pakistan: Minister Social Welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has said that March 23 is the guardian of the concept of Pakistan and a day to renew our pledge for the establishment of an Islamic welfare state.

In his special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day on Sunday, the provincial minister extended his congratulations to the entire nation and reiterated that March 23 signifies the commitment to the idea of Pakistan and the determination to establish an Islamic welfare state.

On this auspicious day, the Muslims of British India, inspired by Allama Iqbal's philosophy of selfhood and self-determination, pledged under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve an independent state.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

1 hour ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

3 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

4 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

6 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan