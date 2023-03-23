UrduPoint.com

March 23 Vital Day In History Of Pakistan: Naeem Karim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that March 23 was a very important day in the history of Pakistan as the Muslim leadership under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah pledged to travel for freedom with new determination.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized on the occasion of Pakistan Day here.

Now our responsibility is to make it stable and strong, we have to move forward with one nation and one thought, he said adding that the PML-N stood with Pakistan Army to defend the country.

He said that March 23 has a unique place in the history of the subcontinent saying that on this day, the resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore to achieve a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the principle of islam, peace, tolerance and love for humanity as his motto, not only the Muslims of India but also other minorities living in the subcontinent were affected by the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's thoughtful leadership and true dedication to achieving the goal were very strong.

Chuadhry Naeem said that in a short period of seven years after the approval of the Pakistan Resolution, Muslims were able to get their own separate homeland.

Today we as a whole have to forget our differences and play our role for the development of the country, he said.

He said that Pakistanis as a nation have fought the monster of terrorism together saying that our country was peaceful, Muslim League (N) workers were ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the defence and security of the country.

