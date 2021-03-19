UrduPoint.com
March 23 Vital Day In History Of Pakistan Says Ex CM Balochistan Jan Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

March 23 vital day in history of Pakistan says Ex CM Balochistan Jan Muhammad

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday said March 23 is a very crucial day in the history of Pakistan as the Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore in 1940 on the same day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday said March 23 is a very crucial day in the history of Pakistan as the Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore in 1940 on the same day.

Talking to APP, Chief organizer of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali said the Muslim of the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent had truly started the struggle for a separate homeland under the enthusiastic leadership of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. .

He further said that a free and independent country Pakistan had been achieved after the tireless efforts, priceless sacrifices and unparalleled struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by subcontinent of Muslims.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali said that Pakistan Day is all renew and pledge day that we would work together for national unity, security and stability of the country while we would not hasitate any sacrifice to achieve this goal.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty create unity in our ranks and give us all the strength to serve the country and the nation as much as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

