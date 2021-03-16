March 23 was turning point in Pak Independence Movement: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the Pakistan Day (March 23) was a turning point in the Pakistan Independence Movement.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 23rd of March reminded us of the struggle for independence, started by the Muslims of Subcontinent in the leaderships of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) for getting a separate homeland.

He said that on 23rd of March, we reaffirmed with our pledge that we will take rest only after giving practical shape to the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that an important decision was taken by the Muslims of Subcontinent for a separate homeland on March 23, and now promotion and development of the country should be our sole objective.

"We would have to sacrifice our personal interests for the sake of national interests to achieve the goals of creation of Pakistan," he said.

He said that unity and struggle were the prime features to achieving the destination.

He stressed need for implementing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's slogan of Unity, Faith and Discipline to overcome our multiple issues like poverty, illiteracy, backwardness, and unemployment and strengthening the defence of Pakistan, economy, and ideology.