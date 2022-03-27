March 27, a decision making day for Pakistanis: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the March 27 would be a decision making day for the Pakistani nation as they have to choose whether they wanted to live with dignity in the years to come or like slaves by just saying Absolutely Yes.

"Pakistanis have to decide of whether they want to go with the people who have looted their money and kept in banks abroad or with the son of the soil Prime Minister Imran Khan whose top priority is always to make Pakistan a dignified country where decisions of the country is made within and not outside," he said while speaking here at the Jalsa Ga in Parade ground.

Gill said that Imran Khan was the one who took the stand for Islamophobia in front of the whole world.

"The top leaders of the world also acknowledge his stance at the international level. Now March 15 is declared as International Day to Combat Islamophobia just because of Imran Khan's struggle," he said.

About the Jalsa, he said there was so much heat and still time left in the public gathering but one can see the masses turning up to the venue with passion and zeal. "Today is the war of every dignified Pakistani against the corrupt. They have to decide whether they want to bow down on 'Do More' or stand up for their dignity by saying Absolutely No.""I request all Pakistanis who are coming for all over the country for the Jalsa to reach at the venue as soon as possible. Today, a loud and clear message about the Pakistan's bright future will be sent," he said.