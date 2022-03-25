UrduPoint.com

March 27 To Be Public Referendum Against Opposition: CM

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation is standing firmly behind Prime Minister Imran Khan and the public gathering in Islamabad on March 27 will prove to be a referendum against the opposition

He said this during meetings with a number of provincial ministers and MPAs, who met him at his office on Friday. Those who called on him were: Muhammad Asif Nakai, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Taimoor Lali, Waris Aziz, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Saleem Akhtar and others. They held separate meetings with CMi Usman Buzdar and reposed confidence in his leadership. They also thanked PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar over submission of a bill in the assembly for creation of the south Punjab province.

While assuring them of solving their Constituencies related problems, the CM emphasised that the spate of propaganda by the anti-development elements could not cheat masses. He pointed out that the government was engaged in public service, while the opponents were resorted to politics of baseless allegations. The country needed stability instead of anarchy and, regrettably, the opposition parties were involved in negative politics, he added.

The chief minister said the PTI was fully united under PM Imran Khan, who had taught the nation to live with self-respect. The CM maintained that the opposition wanted to destabilise the country through the politics of anarchy.

Defeat was the fate of the opposition as the people firmly stand with PM Imran Khan, he added and hoped that the March-27 meeting would change the course of political history.

He said the south Punjab province bill was a historic step of the PTI-led government as well as a solid measure towards fulfillment of another promise made with the public by the ruling party. The PTI government would carve out the south Punjab province and the credit of setting up the south Punjab secretariat and giving it full autonomy went to the current government. Also, a 32 per cent job quota had been reserved for the south Punjab along with ring fencing of the development budget, he added.

The CM regretted that the funds of south Punjab were given to other cities in the previous tenures as past rules deceived the people of south Punjab in the name of development. The opponents' attempts to revive their politics in the garb of south Punjab would be frustrated as composite development was an important agenda of the incumbent government. This government has given a new identity to south Punjab through numerous public-centric initiatives. As a result of government efforts, a new era of development has started in south Punjab, he added.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present.

