ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that March 27th, 2022 will always be remembered as a turning point in Pakistan's history where a huge gathering was witnessed on the call of our popular leader Imran Khan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs program, he said that the people of Pakistan have become more politically conscious and mature with the passage of time.

"Our nation is now a changed nation. It's a clear message to the world that the revolutionary spirit is now building up among Pakistanis", he added.

"We as a nation should present ourselves for self-accountability while following the moral and ethical values", he said.

He said that the workers of every political party should keep in mind that Pakistan is our home and we should show responsibility for the development and prosperity of the country.