March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of corruption: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said now it was proved that the march of Moulana Fazlur Rehman was not for the freedom of Kashmir but for the freedom of thieves.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said after the conversation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the real motives of march of Moulana Fazlur Rehman had been revealed.

Moulana was not coming out for the oppressed and the hapless but for protecting the political and financial interests of kings of corruption, she added.

"Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are playing the game of Kaleemullah and Samiullah and they are passing the ball between themselves." However, both of them will not achieve their goal as goal posts of both of them were different, she added.

She said the meeting in Model Town was also part of the same game.

"We know that Moulana is fond of political halwa but for it he should not lockdown Islamabad."Moulana chose the black day against India for his politics to please his foreign and local masters, she added.