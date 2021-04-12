March recorded most healthy month amid lowest pollutant ratios: EPA

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has calculated the air quality throughout the month of March as healthy on average amid reduced air pollutant ratios

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has calculated the air quality throughout the month of March as healthy on average amid reduced air pollutant ratios.

The key parameters gauged to check the air quality of the Federal capital noted 24-hour average concentration of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) that are generated in response to burning of combustible material from garbage, leaves to petroleum products used in automobiles and industries, said a Pak-EPA official in an exclusive talk with APP.

She said the average ratio of PM 2.5 was recorded 21.68 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3 or measuring concentration unit) which was below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 mg/m3 and World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 20 mg/m3.

The monthly air quality data revealed the presence of 22.35 micrograms of sulphur dioxide and 15.78 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre against the NEQS of 120 micrograms and 80 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

According to the EPA official, dry weather and increased vehicular emissions were the main reasons for the bad air quality.

PM 2.5 is the most health-damaging environmental pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths as it could easily penetrate human blood through lungs cells, she added.

The official further stated that sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulated into the ambience, causing air pollution.

She mentioned that the capital's air quality was commendable during the lockdown as vehicular emissions had drastically reduced. The main reason for air pollution was a large number of vehicles on the roads emitting combustion gases, she added.

The EPA official highlighted that rain spells and strong gusty winds also helped in reducing air pollution as it resulted in decreased generation pollutants during combustion of engines or automobiles.

The federal capital witnessed many days with clearing in the sky as Margalla Hills were visible for many distant places due to clean air, she added Responding a query, she said that there were only six days of bad air as PM 2.5 was recorded higher than permissible ration where it was for the first time that the entire month witnessed clean air.

