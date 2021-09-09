UrduPoint.com

Mardan Added To High Coronavirus Prevalence Districts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:07 AM

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department has added Mardan in the list of high coronavirus prevalence districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19

The provincial government has imposed ban on all types of indoor gatherings and intercity public transport.

The district government and police has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

