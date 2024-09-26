Open Menu

Mardan Board Exempts Special Students From Fee Submission

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Mardan Board exempts special students from fee submission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) education Board Mardan on Thursday issued a letter stating that special persons and disabled students have been exempted from every kind of submission of fees of the board.

The letter issued from the office of the Secretary Board said those disabled or special students who have disability certificates of NADRA or CNIC will remain exempted from submitting fees in any section of the board.

The letter asked all the schools and colleges’ principals to separately send the enrolment, registration and admission forms of such students to the board for compliance.

