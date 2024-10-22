Mardan Board wins gold, two silver medals in National Girls Sports Carnival-2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan clinched one gold medal and two silver medals by taking top position overall in the recently held National Girls Sports Carnival-2024 at Islamabad.

Chairman BISE Mardan Prof. Jahanzeb Khan congratulated the players soon after their arrival and garlanded all the participating girls of different teams including football, volleyball and basketball for winning one gold and two silver medals and remained top in all the participating teams wherein more than 4000 women athletes took part in 3-day National Girls Sports Carnival-2024 held at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad under the banner of the Federal Minister of Education..

“I congratulate all participating girls, their officials and coaches as they performed well and did their hard efforts against tough participating Educational Board teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” Prof. Jahanzeb said.

He also appreciated the organizing committee for organizing the three-day Mega National Girls Sports Carnival 2024, in 7 different disciplines. He disclosed that taking top positions in three major games including football, basketball and volleyball wherein 42 teams competed for the top honors is after all great achievement. The events including Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Volleyball, Basketball, Football and Tennis.

He said, the 50-member contingent of the BISE Mardan took a gold medal in volleyball and two silver medals in basketball and football respectively. It is a remarkable achievement for which we all congratulated the athletes. He also announced that the players would also be given scholarships and would be further trained and coached so that they could compete at international level in different Games.

He said more than 20 teams each participated in the basketball, football and volleyball and taking silver medal among tough teams from other provinces mean that there is no dearth of talent in girls of Mardan Education Board.

He also appreciated Director Sports BISE Mardan Asiya Noor and other team officials and coaches from various schools and colleges affiliated with BISE Mardan for their fair selection.

The performance was actually because of the fair, free and selection based on merits only, he said.

He said defeating teams of Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad and Peshawar Education Boards teams is also great achievements of the girls of BISE Mardan.

Mardan Board football team won the semi-final against Punjab team and got second position as well and got second position in Basketball. The volleyball team won the gold medal by defeating Punjab 3-0 in the final. Similarly, the girls football and basketball teams of Mardan Education Board showed good performance and defeated the Punjab team in the semi-panel and won the second position in the whole of Pakistan and won two silver medals.

Prof. Jahanzeb said that the administration would ensure due facilities to the female players on equal basis. He said that sports activities are very vital for the female student that is why BISE Mardan female players have excelled not only at the national but also at the international levels.

He said that the key motivators for women to be active are physical health, fun and socializing. He said there are a number of sports and fitness activities that are beneficial for women.

Like athletics, basketball, hockey, volleyball, cycling, hiking, martial arts, football, cricket, badminton, table tennis, squash, etc. All these activities offer a wide range of physical, emotional and mental benefits to them.

He said equal opportunities would be ensured to the women in their respective colleges affiliated with helps maintain a healthy body weight, improved fitness and heart health, decreased incidence of stress and depression and increased self-esteem.

Earlier, soon after arrival, the entire contingent were garlanded and appreciated on the part of the BISE Administration. The girls athletes also thanked Chairman BISE and BISE Administration, officials and coaches for their extensive support.