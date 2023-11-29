Mardan Chamber signs MoU with KP Radio for business industry promotion

The President of the Chamber of Commerce Mardan, Zahir Shah and the Station Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan, Aftab Ahmad, signed the memorandum of understanding for business promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The President of the Chamber of Commerce Mardan, Zahir Shah and the Station Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan, Aftab Ahmad, signed the memorandum of understanding for business promotion.

A special ceremony was held in which a large number of traders participated. Addressing the ceremony, President Zahir Shah said that the purpose of the memorandum of understanding is to resolve the issues of the business industry through the platform of the radio.

He emphasized the need for business leaders to embrace the demands of the new era beyond traditional methods.

He also highlighted the role of social media in engaging youth in business.

Aftab Ahmad, the Station Manager of Radio Mardan said that Radio Mardan serves as a bridge between the public and government and non-governmental organizations, contributing to its increasing popularity.

He mentioned that the memorandum of understanding will further strengthen relations between both institutions and emphasized its assistance in eliminating social evils and attracting citizens towards the business field.