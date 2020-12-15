Mardan excise police foil narcotics smuggling bid

Excise Police Mardan on Tuesday foiled narcotics smuggling bid on Swabi road and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Excise Police Mardan on Tuesday foiled narcotics smuggling bid on Swabi road and arrested the accused.

Following receiving information, the excise police established a checkpoint on Swabi road at Mardan and signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop, said excise police.

During checking the excise personnel recovered 70 kilogram hashish and 10 kg opium from secret cavities from the vehicle. The police also arrested the accused Muhammad Walid and registered FIR.