Mardan fruit market digitalized: Deputy Commissioner (DC)

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday said they have digitalized fruit vegetable market to get edible items with cheap rates.

MARDAN, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday said they have digitalized fruit vegetable market to get edible items with cheap rates.

He said it was responsibility of the government and district administration to provide facilities to people at their door step.

He said now citizen could get edible items through call via low rates than other bazaars said a news release.

MPA Malik Shaukat, Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Muhammad, Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioners Gul Bano and Sobia Zia were also present on the occasion.