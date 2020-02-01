UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan Fruit Market Digitalized: Deputy Commissioner (DC)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 01:24 PM

Mardan fruit market digitalized: Deputy Commissioner (DC)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday said they have digitalized fruit vegetable market to get edible items with cheap rates.

MARDAN, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday said they have digitalized fruit vegetable market to get edible items with cheap rates.

He said it was responsibility of the government and district administration to provide facilities to people at their door step.

He said now citizen could get edible items through call via low rates than other bazaars said a news release.

MPA Malik Shaukat, Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Muhammad, Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioners Gul Bano and Sobia Zia were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Market Government

Recent Stories

15 high level US trade delegations to visit Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

World Cup Women's downhill cancelled after heavy s ..

9 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Hatta Bord ..

20 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of 5 Central Asian Countries to ..

20 minutes ago

'Not forgotten': grieving Lakers honor Bryant

20 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 5% in 1st ha ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.