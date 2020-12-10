Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan Thursday inaugurated a mobile water testing laboratory of the area in his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan Thursday inaugurated a mobile water testing laboratory of the area in his office.

The mobile water testing laboratory is provided by the provincial government.

Beside, Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineer Mardan, Hikmat Sher Khan and Executive Engineer, Syed Abid Shah, SDO Sajjad Khan and other officers were also present.

On this occasion, the commissioner handed over the key of laboratory to Public Health Engineering Department, Mardan.

Addressing the ceremony, he said besides, health and education, the provincial government was also taking concrete steps for the provision of clean drinking water to the people.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure the checking of drinking water through the laboratory to provide clean drinking water to the people.