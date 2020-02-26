Mardan Livestock Park to complete fortnight: DC

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wednesday said that the Livestock Park of Mardan would be completed within next 15 days while phase-1 of the family park would be opened in next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wednesday said that the Livestock Park of Mardan would be completed within next 15 days while phase-1 of the family park would be opened in next month.

After inspection ongoing work on both projects, the DC while talking to media said district government was taking steps to provide recreational facilities to the people of Mardan following instructions issued by the provincial government. He said both the parks in final stages of completion.

The DC on this occasion also inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting tree saplings in Livestock Park under Clean and Green Pakistan project and distributed plants among local people for plantation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Naik Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Gul Bano, District Director Livestock, Dr Misal Khan and officials of TMA were present at the occasion.

Later, a meeting was also held in which all officers concerned were directed to keep strict check on prices of daily use commodities and encroachments in the district.