Mardan Police Arranges Ceremony In Connection With Martyrs Day

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Mardan police here on Thursday arranged a prestigious ceremony in connection with martyrs day at Katlang.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of police officials, families of martyred, local elders and members of civil society.

Speakers paid tributes to martyrs for sacrifices in the line of duty and said that their services for peace and the country's sovereignty would always be remembered.

Fateha was also offered for martyred to rest their souls in eternal abode with peace and their families were given gifts.

Ceremonies in connection with the martyred day were also held in Takht Bhai and Shahbaz Garhi.

