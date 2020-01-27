Mardan police arrest 10 suspects in combing, search operation

He district police conducted combing and search operation at various parts and arrested ten suspects including two proclaimed offenders and two facilitators here on Monday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police conducted combing and search operation at various parts and arrested ten suspects including two proclaimed offenders and two facilitators here on Monday.

According to police, a police team headed by Station House Officer(SHO) Rustam police station launched an operation in suburban areas on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Sajjad Khan and arrested ten suspects.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, two guns, five pistols and 40 rounds of different bores. During operation the police checked 50 suspected and rented houses. Cases were registered against the accused. Record of 75 vehicles and suspected persons were also checked during the drive.