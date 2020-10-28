Mardan police arrest 13 suspects in combing operation

Mardan district police on Tuesday conducted combing operation under National Action Plan (NAP) against anti-social elements in Ghari Kupra area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Mardan district police on Tuesday conducted combing operation under National Action Plan (NAP) against anti-social elements in Ghari Kupra area.

According to police spokesman,the crackdown was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah within the limits of Ghari Kupra police station wherein 13 suspects were arrested.

During the operation which was led by DSP Sher Ahmed, the police also arrested two facilitators besides recovering drugs and weapons.

The police also checked 20 rented houses and took action against seven unregistered tenants as per relevant laws.

The police seized over two kilograms of hashish, one klashinkov, two rifles, four pistols and 100 cartridges of different bores.