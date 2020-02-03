Mardan Police arrest 18 suspects in combing operation

Police on Monday arrested 18 suspects in combing operation and seized drugs and weapons from their possession

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 18 suspects in combing operation and seized drugs and weapons from their possession. According to details, SHO Sarah Shah Police Station on the special directives of District Police Officer, Sajjad Khan under the supervision of SSP Operations Mushtaq Ahmed, carried out successful raids in which 19 alleged criminals and their five facilitators were arrested.

The arrested people were shifted to concerned police stations for further investigation and identification purpose.Police also seized 2128 grams charas, four pistols and 119 rounds of cartridges.

Police party conducted raids on 35 suspected hideouts and checked data of 90 vehicles.