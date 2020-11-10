UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Arrest 63 Suspects In Operations Under NAP

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

The district police on Tuesday arrested 63 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms during ongoing operations being conducted under the National Action Plan (NAP) across the district

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested 63 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms during ongoing operations being conducted under the National Action Plan (NAP) across the district.

According to police, operations were conducted under the NAP within limits of Saddar Police station, Ghari Kapura, Kharki and Sher Ghar police station.

During these operations 63 suspects including six proclaimed offenders and five criminals' facilitators were arrested.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, one kalakov, one short gun, ten pistols and 137 rounds of different bores during these operations.

The police also checked rented houses and registered cases against five unregistered tenants.

The police checked data of 50 motorcycles and 70 vehicles.

