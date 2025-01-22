Mardan Police Arrest Injured Robber After Fire Exchange
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A robbery attempt turned violent in Mardan’s City Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday when robbers opened fire on a police team during a checkpoint.
The police retaliated, arresting one suspect while another managed to escape.
The incident occurred when police signaled two individuals on a motorcycle to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects fired at the police in an attempt to flee. The police responded immediately, wounding and capturing one of the suspects, while the other fled the scene, abandoning the motorcycle.
The arrested suspect, identified as Abdul Basir, son of Yaqoob Khan, is a habitual offender with a record of theft, armed robbery, and drug-related cases. He was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment following his capture.
Authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and a 125cc motorcycle from the arrested suspect. A manhunt has been launched to locate and arrest the fleeing accomplice.
