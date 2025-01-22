Open Menu

Mardan Police Arrest Injured Robber After Fire Exchange

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A robbery attempt turned violent in Mardan’s City Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday when robbers opened fire on a police team during a checkpoint.

The police retaliated, arresting one suspect while another managed to escape.

The incident occurred when police signaled two individuals on a motorcycle to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects fired at the police in an attempt to flee. The police responded immediately, wounding and capturing one of the suspects, while the other fled the scene, abandoning the motorcycle.

The arrested suspect, identified as Abdul Basir, son of Yaqoob Khan, is a habitual offender with a record of theft, armed robbery, and drug-related cases. He was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment following his capture.

Authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and a 125cc motorcycle from the arrested suspect. A manhunt has been launched to locate and arrest the fleeing accomplice.

Recent Stories

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

35 minutes ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

35 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

50 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

50 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

2 hours ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

2 hours ago
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

3 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

3 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan